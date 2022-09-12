Rajinikanth Obliges Little Fan With Pictures On Sets Of 'Jailer'; Fans Say 'lucky Girl'

Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his action drama Jailer, which was previously known as Thalaivar 169. The superstar, who never fails to shower love on his fans, recently obliged a little girl with pictures and an autograph on the sets of the film. Reacting to the glimpses surfacing on social media, fans called the girl 'lucky' to have gotten the chance to meet the veteran legend.

Rajinikanth obliges a little fan with pictures on sets of Jailer

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in an all-white traditional avatar as he hugs the little fan from behind while also signing an autograph. Reacting to the glimpses, one netizen wrote, "Who is the kid? Lucky”, while another mentioned, "So blessed." Take a look.

Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth latest pic pic.twitter.com/qhnYjYnCqr — RBSI RAJINI FAN PAGE (@RBSIRAJINI) September 11, 2022

For the unversed, Jailer has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while Kalanithi Maran is bankrolling it under the Sun Pictures banner. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The project will reportedly see Rajinikanth as a jailer, with the entire shoot happening inside a prison.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently attended the music and trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's forthcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Chennai. He was the chief guest at the event, which also had Kamal Haasan in attendance alongside the film's cast including Aishwarya Rai. Rajinikanth and Aishwarya have previously shared screenspace in 2.0.

The superstar was last seen in the actioner Annaatthe, which had a decent run at the box office. The Siruthai Siva directorial also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RBSIRAJINI)