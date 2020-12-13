Rajinikanth Opens Up About The Time He Was Treated Badly At The AVM Studios

Rajinikanth is an evergreen actor in the Indian movie industry, who has appeared in over 160 movies. Rajinikanth's movies like Sivaji, Enthiran, Petta, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Even though Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated and respected actors in the Indian movie industry today, here’s all about the time when he was treated very badly at a studio. Read further ahead to know more about Rajinikanth's trivia.

Rajinikanth treated badly

According to reports from OnManorama.com, Rajinikanth had once opened up about the time when the actor was facing troubles in his initial years in the movie industry. This story dates back to 1977, two weeks after the release of 16 Vayathinile. This is the movie that made way for Rajinikanth’s entry into the movies. Rajinikanth revealed that once it so happened that a producer approached him for one of his movies.

Without mentioning the name of the actor in the movie, Rajinikanth said that he was called to play an important role in the movie. The actor agreed to work in the movie for ₹6000 and sought an advance of ₹1000. The producer left from there assuring Rajinikanth that he would receive the advance amount the next day, but he did not receive any more.

Next day, Rajinikanth got to the AVM Studio, where the shooting for the movie was to take place. The actor asked for his advance on the sets but the makers of the movie told him that they were not informed about giving any advance to him. Rajinikanth refused to apply makeup without having his advance in-hand first. Just as the producer arrived, the actor asked him for the advance. The producer asked Rajinikanth if he thinks too highly of himself as he is only four films old. He got angry at Rajinikanth for keeping demands like these and asked Rajinikanth to “get out” of the AVM studio.

Superstar Rajinikanth revealed that he didn’t have any money at the time and had to walk back home. But, this incident stayed with the actor as he had promised to himself that he will return to the same studio in a foreign car from where he was humiliated. Four years later, Rajinikanth was successful enough in his career and bought an Italian Fiat car worth ₹4.25 lakhs from the owner of the AVM studio. He went to the studio in his new car and parked the car exactly where the producer had parked his white ambassador. Rajinikanth felt a sense of self-achievement.

