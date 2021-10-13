Rajinikanth Pays Condolence To 'dear Friend' Srikanth; Says 'his Demise Makes Me Very Sad'

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made his debut along with the late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic Vennira Adai passed away on October 12. The actor who was 82, dies due to age-old problems. Tollywood fraternity stars mourned the demise of the actor while offering their heartfelt tribute. Legendary star Rajinikanth also condoled his death with a note while praying for the departed soul.

Srikanth’s 40-year career portrayed him as both, a villain and hero, in multiple films that are still remembered by his fans. While offering his tributes, the ‘Thalaiva’ actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend Srikanth. May his soul rest in peace.". The news of his death was announced by the film industry sources as the artists association, Nadigar Sangam, took to their Twitter to share the news.

Rajinikanth mourns demise of actor Srikanth

The veteran actor, birth name Venkatraman, made his debut with C. V. Sridhar's film Vennira Aadai in 1965 opposite the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. He went on to appear in films like Naanal, Selva Magal, Thanga Gopuram, Gnana Oli, Gomatha Engal Kulamatha, Vairam, Vasantha Maligai, and more. After establishing an image of a romantic actor, he took on villainous roles which catapulted his success in the industry.

Some of the roles he immortalised came from the films like Anbu Thangai and Vani Rani. Acting in over 200 films in his career, he garnered fame by taking up supporting roles for films starring some of the biggest Tamil actors like Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, and late Sivaji Ganesan. His memorable roles include that of the rebellious son of a strict police officer, played by Ganesan, in the 1974 super hit Thanga Pathakkam, (The Gold Medal). He also played the anti-hero in Bhairavi, Rajinikanth’s first flick as a hero.

The 1974 film Dikkatra Parvathi, in which he starred opposite Lakshmi, went on to win the national award for best Tamil Film. Apart from Rajinikanth, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also condoled the death of Mr Srikanth. In a condolence message, Mr. Stalin said the actor was introduced in cinema by director Sridhar and had acted in memorable movies such as Bhairavi and Thangapathakkam.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Nadigarsangam/PTI