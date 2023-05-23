Rajinikanth Recalls Sarath Babu's Advice For A Long Life: If He Would See Me Smoking...

Rajinikanth, who shared a good bond with Sarath Babu, recalled the latter's advice to him about quitting smoking. Sarath Babu, who was undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure, died on Monday in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth visited the late actor's residence in Chennai to offer his condolences on Tuesday and during a media interaction, revealed that Sarath Babu would take away his cigarette if he saw him smoking.

"I have never seen him getting serious or angry. You all know that all the films I acted with him are very big hits, Mullum Malarum, Muthu, Annamalai and Velaikkaran. He had great love and affection for me...he would always regret about me smoking, will ask me to quit it for a long life. If he would see me smoking, he would snatch the cigarette and put it out. So, I won't smoke before him," PTI quoted Rajinikanth saying.

When Sarath Babu gave Rajinikanth a cigarette during the shooting of Annamalai?

During the interaction, Rajinikanth revealed that during the shooting of Annamalai, Sarath Babu offered him a cigarette to calm him down. It happened when they both were filming an important scene, and Rajinikanth was feeling anxious so the late actor gave him a cigarette to calm him down. "In Annamalai, there is this important scene of challenging (Rajinikanth taking on Sarath Babu after their friendship turns sour) and took a lot of retakes as the emotions did not come out properly. He got me a cigarette and after that I felt relaxed and the take was approved. He always advised me about good health but he is no more now," PTI quoted Rajinikanth saying.



'I feel sad on his demise': Rajinikanth

