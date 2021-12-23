Rajinikanth Recalls Shooting For 'Annaatthe' Amid COVID, Says 'a Challenging Experience'

Touted as one the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth was most recently seen in the action-drama flick Annaatthe that emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Directed by Siva, the film is the fruit of two years of relentless efforts and commitment despite the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic creating hurdles during the shoot. Narrating the same, the veteran actor recently recalled the time he had to face the fear of contracting the coronavirus on sets in spite of all the precautions and measures taken.

The 71-year-old took to his Hoote handle to share an anecdote of filming for Annaatthe during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. He narrated the ordeal of the team when they found out actor Keerthy Suresh's assistant had contracted the virus. He said, ''The filming of Annaatthe commenced on December 2019. After filming for 35 days, we took a break and planned to resume in March 2020. However, the plan did not succeed because of the coronavirus outbreak. We didn't work for nine months. We began shooting in Hyderabad in December and followed strict protocols on set including COVID tests. Even for rehearsals, we wore masks and removed them only when we had to do the scenes.''

BTS video of Rajinikanth from the sets of 'Annaatthe'

Rajinikanth recalled being shocked after finding out that his co-star's assistant, whom he worked together within close proximity on several occasions on sets, had contracted the virus. The actor also expressed disbelief over the assistant's condition being undetected on the sets despite the COVID tests.

"Keerthy Suresh's assistant contracted the virus five days ago. He never told anybody and we don't know how it went undetected during the shoot. Everyone was shocked. I had worked closely with Suresh and even her assistant was there with us during those times. Director Siruthai Siva and producer Kalanithi Maran were upset and cancelled the shoot," he said.

Later, Rajinikanth reportedly tested negative for the deadly virus, however, he was admitted to the hospital for two days and kept under observation on his doctors' suggestions. The actor's lungs were also checked as precautionary measures.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy and more. Released on November 4, despite the mixed reviews, it managed to gross over Rs 239 crore at the box office.

(Image: @rajinikanth/Instagram)