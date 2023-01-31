Rajinikanth Receives A Surprise Welcome In Jaisalmer; Hotel Staff Dance To 'Lungi Dance'

Superstar Rajnikanth recently landed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of his upcoming film Jailer. A video from his arrival at the hotel is now making rounds on social media. The actor was welcomed with all the pomp and show as the hotel staff performed on Chennai Express' track Lungi Dance.

In the video, the hotel staff can be seen dancing in their uniforms, while Rajinikanth can be seen enjoying the performance in an all-black outfit. The Darbar star was surrounded by his security.

Check out the video here:

More about Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in the movie. The makers of the film unveiled Rajnikanth's character from the film with a teaser on his birthday.

Rajinikanth was shown in the opening scene sitting with only his legs visible. As the actor comes close to the camera his silhouette becomes visible. Then, he fixes his shirt finally giving the watchers a clear view of his face.

Check out the teaser below:

According to reports, Mohanlal will make a brief appearance in Jailer. Mohanlal and Rajinikanth are coming together onscreen for the first time in their career of almost three decades.

The movie, which is expected to be an action thriller, will be released worldwide on April 14. This will be Rajinikanth's first release after Siva's Annaatthe, which hit screens in 2021.