Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai After Wrapping Up 'Annaatthe' Shoot In Hyderabad

Annaatthe is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and is currently in progress. Veteran actor Rajinikanth had been busy shooting for this film for quite some time, but it appears that he has finished shooting for his part. A few pictures have recently gone viral on social media, which shows the actor returning back to Chennai after having completed the shoot in the company of a few of his staff members. Following are a few glimpses of his arrival to Chennai, along with more interesting details about his film.

Rajinikanth finishes shooting for Annaatthe, returns to Chennai

The ongoing pandemic has put several restrictions on both travelling as well as production of film projects with a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, Rajinikanth has finished the filming of his upcoming film quite recently and was seen returning to Chennai from Hyderabad after completing his shoot. The actor has flown in a private jet to return home. The viral picture shows him following the proper precautions with his mask on while boarding his plane along with his staff members.

Superstar #Rajinikanth returns home to Chennai by a private jet after finishing #Annaatthe shooting at Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/iS9orQ2BbU — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) May 12, 2021

Dressed in white coloured attire, Rajinikanth boarded the flight as one of his employees held an umbrella over his head to protect him from the sun. The airport crew facilitated his flight and the airplane pilots watched the actor get on board before the take-off. The shoot of the film was conducted on a very busy schedule, and the crew of the film worked overtime, as per sify.com. The director of the film, Siva, had decided to finish the portion of Rajinikanth’s shoot as soon as possible and hence the actor has returned to Chennai within a short span of time.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars other known actors such as Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Prakash Raj among other actors who will be seen playing some of the major roles in the film. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is now expected to visit USA for a routine medical check-up. Annaatthe is currently set to be released later this year on Diwali.

IMAGE: RAJINIKANTH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.