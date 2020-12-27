Rajinikanth Scheduled To Return To Chennai On Sunday Evening; Hospital Issues Statement

After informing that there is nothing alarming in the superstar Rajinikanth's medical reports, Apollo Hospitals on Sunday afternoon issued a statement saying that the actor will be discharged on Sunday and will be scheduled to return to Chennai this evening. Rajinikanth was being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors evaluated him on Sunday to take a decision on his discharge.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on December 25, 2020, with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today. In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medication and diet:

1. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of BP

2. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19"

"All the investigation reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports," a medical bulletin from the hospital said, providing an update on the 70-year-old actor's health. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Friday for severe blood pressure fluctuation.

He is in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production. The actor isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago. The superstar, however, tested negative.



The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

