Rajinikanth's Songs Featuring His Famous And Easy Dance Steps; See Here

Rajinikanth, popularly known as Thalaiva, has worked on a variety of projects. Over the career span of five decades, the megastar has not only impressed fans with his acting prowess but also with his dance moves. Rajinikanth kick-started his acting journey in 1975 Tamil flick Apoorva Raagangal featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Gradually, the actor grew to prominence and emerged out as one of the most sought-after actors of the film industry.

Not only he has got a humungous fan following, but he also has several hit movies under his belt with impressive stunt skills and to top it all, he has got stunning dance moves. Here is a collection of a few Rajinikanth’s songs that features his splendid dance moves.

Enthira Logathu Sundariye

Enthira Logathu Sundariye is a hit song from the movie 2.0. Rajinikanth impressed fans with his robotic moves in the song. The music was composed by A R Rahman and the song was sung by Sid Sriram. The song also features Amy Jackson accompanying Rajinikanth and setting the stage on fire with their robotic moves.

Irumbile Oru Idhaiyam

Irumbile Oru Idhaiyam is a hit number from Rajinikanth’s Enthiran. The song sees Rajinikanth impressing Aishwarya Rai with his robotic dance skills. The music was composed by A R Rahman and the song was jointly sung by Lady Kash, Krissy and A R Rahman.

Raaye Na Range Leela

Raaye Na Range Leela is a song from Rajinikanth’s Kaala. In the song, Rajinikanth can be seen dancing on the occasion of a wedding. The megastar impressed fans with his desi moves in the song. Rajinikanth set the dancing floor on fire with his thumkaas. The artists who worked on the song are Shankar Mahadevan, Pradeep Kumar and Ananthu. Have a look at Rajinikanth’s desi moves here:

Vaaji Vaaji

Vaaji Vaaji is a hit dance number from the movie Sivaji: The Boss. The song features Shriya and Rajnikanth's chemistry set in a historic era. Shriya can be seen performing scintillating moves dressed as a queen. While Rajnikanth being her King can be seen grooving to the song sung by Hariharan and Madhushree. Check out Rajinikanth’s dance here:

Monaa Monaa

Monaa Monaa is a chartbuster song from Rajinikanth’s Lingaa. The song sees Anushka Shetty trapped on a ship when megastar Rajinikanth comes to her rescue. The duo impressed the audiences with their attention-grabbing dance moves on the ship. The song is sung by Neeti Mohan. Have a look at Rajinikanth dancing on the ship here:

