Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' Motion Poster Breaks Record, Surpasses 8 Million Views

Annaatthe cast Rajinikanth in the lead role in his 168th movie. Directed by Siva, it is an upcoming action drama film. The motion poster of #Thalaivar168 was dropped in February 2020. Now, after more than a year, it has created a new record over the internet.

Annaatthe motion poster touches 8 million views

Annaatthe motion poster has achieved a feat that no other Tamil film has reached yet. It has been viewed by more than eight million people across digital platforms, including six million on YouTube and a million on Twitter. This is a new record as no other Tamil movie has managed to achieve this feat. The simple video that reveals the title of Thalaivar 168 caught many eyes over the year. Check out the titled motion poster and fans' celebration as Rajinikanth adds another feather to his cap.

8M+ Digital views for #Annaatthe TITLE MOTION POSTER



Highest ever in Kollywood for a TITLE MOTION POSTER pic.twitter.com/k3D5lcshmO — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) June 24, 2021

8 Mil+ Digital views for the groovy, kick-ass #Annaatthe Title motion poster, across all the social media platforms👌#AnnaattheDeepavali @rajinikanth — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 24, 2021

#annaatthe TITLE MOTION POSTER HITS 8M+ DIGITAL VIEWS #Thalaivar #rajinikanth



Design : @vicky_creatives pic.twitter.com/ibD6xzulSG

— Thalaivar Designers Team (@TDT_RajiniEdits) June 24, 2021

8M+ Digital views for #Annaatthe TITLE MOTION POSTER🔥🔥😍



Highest ever in Kollywood for a TITLE MOTION POSTER 🔥🔥😍



Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/jM5eyUZpfz — AKSRF Rajini Kerala (@aksrfrajini) June 24, 2021

First ever Title Motion poster in India to hit 8M Digital views... Yess, the Hype is Real 🔥



Roll the BGM - Annnaaattheee 💪#Annaatthe @rajinikanth #AnnaattheDeepavali pic.twitter.com/E3zrs86joL — Bengaluru RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) June 24, 2021

#Annaatthe title motion poster hits Record 6M Views @YouTube and is reportedly the first ever Indian Title motion poster to achieve this feat!



Views - 6M+

Likes - 200K

Comments - 7.2K



▶ https://t.co/MgXEHnKJBw #AnnaattheDeepavali @rajinikanth — ●••🔥GET ☆ RAJINIFIED🔥••● (@GRajinified) June 24, 2021

Annaatthe cast also includes Meena, Nayanthara, Khusbhu, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Prakash Raj. The screenplay is by Siva, from a story by him and Aadhi Narayana. The background music that has garnered much appreciation is by D. Imman. Annaatthe release date is set on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, 2021.

IMAGE: SUNPICTURES TWITTER

