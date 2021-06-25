Last Updated:

Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' Motion Poster Breaks Record, Surpasses 8 Million Views

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe. The motion poster of the film was released more than a year ago and it has now created a new record. Read to know.

Shakir Khan
Rajinikanth

Annaatthe cast Rajinikanth in the lead role in his 168th movie. Directed by Siva, it is an upcoming action drama film. The motion poster of #Thalaivar168 was dropped in February 2020. Now, after more than a year, it has created a new record over the internet.

Annaatthe motion poster touches 8 million views

Annaatthe motion poster has achieved a feat that no other Tamil film has reached yet. It has been viewed by more than eight million people across digital platforms, including six million on YouTube and a million on Twitter. This is a new record as no other Tamil movie has managed to achieve this feat. The simple video that reveals the title of Thalaivar 168 caught many eyes over the year. Check out the titled motion poster and fans' celebration as Rajinikanth adds another feather to his cap.

 

Annaatthe cast also includes Meena, Nayanthara, Khusbhu, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Prakash Raj. The screenplay is by Siva, from a story by him and Aadhi Narayana. The background music that has garnered much appreciation is by D. Imman. Annaatthe release date is set on the occasion of Diwali, November 4, 2021. 

