Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' To Resume Shoot From December 15

Sun Pictures on Saturday took to their official Twitter handle to announce that they will be resuming the shoot of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe on December 15. The movie’s shooting was brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic while it was happening at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The movie will feature Rajinikanth in the lead role. A couple of days ago, it was reported the South Superstar will be joining the sets in January 2021.

Rajnikanth to resume shoot for his upcoming flick

Sun Pictures kept the fans updated about the shooting schedule of the movie on their social media handles. On Twitter, wishing Superstar Rajnikanth happy birthday, they posted about the news in a tweet. Many of Rajinikanth’s fans showed their excitement in the comments section. A user wrote, “Next 600cr Box Office collection loading”.

Next 600cr Box office collection loading — ENTERTAINMENT (@Abhishe43749220) December 12, 2020

Rajinikanth will be wrapping up his portions of the shoot in a single schedule in over 45 days. Rajinikanth recently announced his entry into politics. He will be launching his political party on the New Year’s Eve this year. Before stepping into politics, the actor hopes to complete his on-going project.

Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday today and his fans showered love on him by assembling before his Chennai residence in the morning. They held banners and several of the fans sported T-shirts printed with his pictures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished him on his special day on Twitter. Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam took to his Twitter handle and wished the Superstar in a Tamil language.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Rajinikanth was last seen in an action thriller Darbar which was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca Productions. Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Sunil Shetty were featured alongside Rajinikanth. The movie was released in January 2020 and was considered to be a failure financially.

Annaatthe is a Tamil action drama which is produced by Sun Pictures and will be directed by Siruthai Siva. It has four leading female actors such as Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena and Khushbu Sunder. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Soori, Jackie Shroff and Sathish in the pivotal roles. The music of the movie will be composed by D Imman along with the director Siva. The lyrics of the songs are written by Viveka and Mani Amuthavan.

Image Source: Rajinikanth Instagram

