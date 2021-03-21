Rajinikanth Starrer 'Enthiran', 'Kabali', And Other Movies That Were Dubbed In Hindi

Rajinikanth is one of the legendary artists who has appeared in numerous movies and essayed a variety of characters in his entire career so far. Many of Rajinikanth’s movies have been a huge hit among fans along with their Hindi dubbed versions. Take a look at some of the popular Rajinikanth’s movies that were dubbed in Hindi.

Rajinikanth’s movies dubbed in Hindi

Enthiran/Robot

Rajinikanth’s Enthiran is a popular 2010 Tamil science fiction action movie that was dubbed in Hindi and Telugu as Robot and Robo respectively. The movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Rajinikanth along with other actors namely Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam, Cochin Haneefa, Karunas, Kalabhavan Mani, Delhi Kumar, Revathi Sankaran, Sabu Cyril and many others.

Kabali

This is another one from Rajinikanth's movies that received amazing reviews from the audiences. Written and directed by Pa Ranjith, the movie followed the life of a gangster who goes on a revenge mission along with finding his wife and daughter. Apart from Rajinikanth, some of the popular cast members of the movie include Radhika Apte, Kishore, Dinesh, Sai Dhanshika, Winston Chao, John Vijay and numerous others.

Lingaa

Written and directed by KS Ravi Kumar, the movie followed the life of a thief who goes to a village to save a temple and a dam built by his grandfather. The soundtrack of the film was composed by A R Rahman while the cast of the movie included Anushka Shetty, Jagapati Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Santhanam, Dev Gill, K Vishwanath, Radha Ravi, Manobala, Karunakaran, etc.

Chandramukhi

Released in 2005, the Tamil horror-comedy was written and directed by P Vasu. The movie featured Rajinikanth along with Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu, Nayanthara, Nassar, Vijaykumar and many others. The plot revolved around the life of a woman who suffered from dissociative identity disorder and a psychiatrist who helped solve the case.

Sivaji: The Boss

Rajinikanth featured in this Tamil action movie alongside Sriya Saran, Suman, Vivek, Raghuvaran and Manivannam in pivotal roles. The movie followed the life of a software systems architect who dreamt of providing free medical treatment and education to society but had to fight against the corrupt system. The movie became a huge success and also received numerous awards for its amazing story, cast and soundtrack.