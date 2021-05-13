Rajinikanth Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Daughter Soundarya Has Message For Fans

India is battling the second and more dangerous wave of COVID-19 and one of the major weapons in this fight has been vaccination. Amid citizens queuing up at various centres and trying to book a slot on online platforms, celebrities also have been taking the step towards immunity. The latest to do so was Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth gets vaccinated

Dressed in casual attire, and with the mask on, Rajinikanth took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was accompanied by his daughter, filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth. Addressing her father by his title ‘Thalaivar’’ she urged his fans to come together and fight the pandemic. She also used hashtags like ‘Thalaivar vaccinated’, ‘Together We Can’, ‘Mask On’, ‘Stay Home., Stay safe.’

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

Rajinikanth had mentioned COVID-19 and his health among the reasons when he had decided to drop his plans to launch his political party at the end of his last year. This was after he had been hospitalised for ill-health in the last week of December. Many members of the crew of his film Annaatthe had tested positive for COVID-19, though he had tested negative.

In his statement, he had written how despite the tight set-up, people had contracted the virus. He had then stated that even if a vaccine came up, his health could be at risk since he was on another medication.

Co-star and fellow superstar Kamal Haasan and other stars of the Tamil film industry like Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kushbo Sundar have also received the vaccine.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day spike with 30,355 new COVID-19 cases in the span of 24 hours and 291 deaths on Wednesday.

