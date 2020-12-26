Rajinikanth Tests Negative For COVID-19; TN CM Dials Rajini's Number, Seeks Health Updates

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was hospitalised on Friday due to fluctuations in blood pressure, is “progressing well” reads an official statement by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor 70-year-old was shooting for the film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over the phone and enquired about his health, adding he prayed for the star's speedy recovery.

Though Rajinikanth’s blood pressure is still on the higher side, it is better than before, the statement reads. Results of more tests are expected on Saturday evening. The doctors treating him will decide on whether or not to discharge the superstar by evening. He was in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil flick, Annathe, a Sun Pictures production and he isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago. The superstar, however, tested negative.

Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe' shoot suspended as 8 crew members test COVID-19 positive

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan have wished the actor a speedy recovery. The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Rajinikanth to launch political party on January 17, Madurai rally likely: Sources

“He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening. His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening,” the statement from the hospital reads.

Celebs pray for speedy recovery

I felt bad when I heard the news that Thalaivar got admitted. After knowing that he tested negative for covid, I was happy. Don’t worry everyone. He has god’s blessings. He will get discharged from the hospital soon. I pray ragavendra swamy for his speed recovery. @rajinikanth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0pwU5rvFAJ — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 25, 2020

Wishing a speedy recovery to the inimitable man; Thalaiva @rajinikanth Garu — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 25, 2020

Praying for the Speedy Recovery and the Best health of

SUPERSTAR.. THALAIVA

Dearest @rajinikanth Sir..



🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️🎶🎶 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) December 26, 2020

Called @HospitalsApollo @ #Hyderabad enquired about the health of Thiru @rajinikanth ...I wish him a speedy recovery ... — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) December 25, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.