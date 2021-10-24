Superstar Rajinikanth who has been ruling over the entertainment industry for more than four decades has left no stone unturned to steal the hearts of millions with his acting prowess. The actor who has contributed a lot with his work in the cinema will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award on October 25 in Delhi. The actor who is known as ‘Thalaiva’ released a statement while expressing his happiness.

In his statement, the Kaala actor shared that ‘tomorrow is an important occasion’ for him as he will receive the highest honour of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, from the Government of India. He also thanked his fans for the ‘love and honour’ while expressing his joy. In the note, he also revealed his second happy moment and announced that his daughter Soundarya Vishagan has launched a very ‘useful’ app called 'Hoote'. Rajinikanth also shared that the app which his daughter will introduce to the world from India has been launched in his voice.

Rajinikanth issues statement over receiving DadaSaheb Phalke award

The announcement about the award was made this year in March. He had earlier even ended his thoughts on receiving the award while thanking his fans and friends for their best wishes always. "For all the love, greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks (sic),” he wrote.

Rajinikanth film career

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth made his acting debut with late director K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. Over four decades, he ruled in Indian cinema and still continues to do so. He is looking forward to the release of his next film Annaatthe. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. It also cast Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Jagapathi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Prakash Raj, and Soori in pivotal roles. Siva is helming the film while Kalanithi Maran is producing it under the banner Sun Pictures. The makers of Annaatthe unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film on October 14.

IMAGE: PTI