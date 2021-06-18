Rajinikanth To Leave For USA For Medical Reasons, Will Meet Doctors Who Treated Him Before

After facing health issues last year, Rajinikanth is set to leave for the United States of America for a medical check-up on Friday. The veteran actor will be visiting the doctors who had treated him during his kidney transplant some years ago. He has obtained all necessary permissions for travel for the state and Central governments.

Rajinikanth faces health issues

Rajinikanth had been hospitalised at the end of last year after suffering from high blood pressure, hypertension and exhaustion. This was after the shooting of a schedule for his movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad.

Some members of the crew of the movie had tested positive for COVID-19 at that time. However, the 70-year-old had tested negative for the coronavirus then.

His hospitalisation also derailed his grand plans for a political party launch, that was to be announced a few days later, and to be launched in January. He had then stated that his health did not allow him to take up the political responsibility and that he did not want to leave his plans midway.

The Sivaji: The Boss star then resumed the shoot of the movie in April. The shooting was completed in the second week of May.

Around that time, his daughter, filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a photo of him receiving the vaccine, which was reportedly his second dose.

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is yet to sign a new film and has been hearing scripts from a couple of directors. The makers of Annaatthe are planning a Diwali release.

The movie is being directed by Siva and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushboo Sundar, among others.

