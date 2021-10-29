Rajinikanth Undergoes Cartoid Artery Revascularisation, Likely To Be Discharged Soon

South superstar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check-up. He also underwent a Carotid Artery Revascularization procedure after complaining of 'giddiness'. The hospital has recently released a statement updating his fans and well-wishers about his discharge, mentioning, "Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularisation. The procedure was performed successfully today."

As per an earlier statement, the actor, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was undergoing routine medical examination 'on a periodical basis'. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI.

Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation. Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/HAITQ5ji84 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The news of his admission to the hospital comes days after he attended a private screening of the film, Annaatthe in Chennai. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor uploaded a photo of him alongside his family. "I saw the movie Annaatthe with my grandson yesterday." he wrote. The event is said to have been attended by his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and his grandchildren.

Rajinikanth's Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

On the occasion of the 67th National Film Awards earlier this week, Thalaiva Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India. "I dedicate this award to my guru, mentor K Balachander sir. To this moment, I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Satyanarayan Gaekwad, who is like my father, who brought me up, teaching me values and injecting spirituality in me", he said after receiving the honour. He further thanked the directors, producers and technicians among others for his unparalleled stardom.

He also visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, who extended their greetings to the star. The official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan posted a picture of President Ram Nath Kovind with the actor while noting his "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day." Rajinikanth also shared a few pictures from his meetup with PM Modi and wrote," It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister."

Veteran actor Rajinikanth called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/ObiPAD4mP6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 25, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)