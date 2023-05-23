Rajinikanth Visits Sarath Babu's Residence In Chennai To Pay His Last Respects

Rajinikanth was recently spotted visiting late actor Sarath Babu's residence in Chennai to offer his condolences. Veteran star Sarath Babu died on May 22 reportedly due to multiple organ failure. He was on the ventilator and fighting for his life while undergoing treatment. The news of his sudden death was confirmed by his publicist.

In the video, the Jailer actor was seen arriving at Sarath Babu's home with his bodyguards in broad daylight. On his way, he was encircled by his fans and paparazzi while he looked gloomy. He even greeted a woman and gave her a warm hug as he walked towards the residence. While speaking to ANI, the actor said, "He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad on his demise." Check the tweet below:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Actor Rajinikanth visited the residence of veteran actor Sarath Babu in Chennai to pay his last respects. Sarath Babu passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6EickJCoDm — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Actors paying condolences

Several actor's including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and others paid their last respects to Sarath Babu upon his demise. "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti," wrote Jr NTR. Check out the tweets of other stars below:

Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2023

சிறந்த நடிகரும், அருமை நண்பருமான சரத்பாபு மறைந்துவிட்டார். அவருடன் இணைந்து நடித்த நாட்கள் என் மனதில் நிழலாடுகின்றன. தமிழில் என் குருநாதரால் அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்டவர். காலத்தால் அழியாத பல பாத்திரங்களை ஏற்று சிறப்பு செய்தவர். ஒரு நல்ல நடிகரை சினிமா இழந்திருக்கிறது.



அவருக்கு என்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2023

వెండితెర 'జమిందార్', ప్రముఖ నటుడు

శరత్ బాబు గారి మరణ వార్త కలచివేసింది.

అందం హుందాతనం ఉట్టిపడే తన నటనతో ప్రేక్షకుల మనసులో స్థానం సంపాదించుకున్న

శ్రీ శరత్ బాబు గారితో నాకు ఎంతో అనుబంధం వుంది. అనేక చిత్రాలలో ఆయన నా సహనటుడుగా ఉన్నారు. ఆయన కుటుంబసభ్యులకు,

అభిమానులందరికీ నా… pic.twitter.com/za0FpSyeJV — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2023

About Sarath Babu's death

Veteran actor Sarath Babu died in a private hospital in Hyderabad while he was on a ventilator. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure. His kidneys were deeply impacted after he suffered from sepsis. As per sources from the family, he suffered from multiple organ failure due to sepsis. Now, the mortal remains of the star will be brought to his home in Chennai from Hyderabad. His last rites will also be performed in Chennai during the evening.