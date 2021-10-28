Rajinikanth Watches 'Annaatthe' In Special Screening With Family, Shares Adorable Pictures

South superstar Rajinikanth recently watched his highly-anticipated film, Annaatthe, at a private screening that was held in Chennai. The actor watched the family drama with his wife Latha, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and his grandchildren. He took to his official Twitter handle and dropped an adorable picture with his family members.

Rajinikanth also dropped two voice notes talking about the screening on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform which is launched by Soundarya.

Rajinikanth watches Annaatthe with family

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Rajinikanth household posed a picture clicked at a private screening. In the snap, Ved Krishna looked thrilled as 'he was sitting right next to the superstar throughout the screening.' Sharing the snap, he wrote, "I saw the movie Annatthe with my grandson yesterday. Part-1." The Darbar star in one of the voice notes talked about how his grandson, Ved Krishna loved his forthcoming action comedy-drama.

In an audio message on Hoote, the actor can be heard saying, “Ever since the release of the teaser, Ved, who is six years old, has been repeatedly asking me to screen the film for him. I kept telling him that it wasn’t fully ready yet, but he kept pestering me. For his sake, I kept egging director Siva to complete work fast. I came back from Delhi recently, and the makers arranged for a special screening of the film in the Sun Network office.”

Thalaivaa said, "He was sitting right next to me throughout the screening. This is the first film of mine that he is watching, and it was very special. After the film, he hugged me tight, saying, ‘Thathu, I am so happy.’” "My other grandsons, Yatra and Linga (actor Dhanush’s children) were away in Kodaikanal. Fearing a ragalai among my grandchildren, I hid the news of the special screening from them," the 70-year-old added, laughing.

The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, October 27. It introduces superstar Rajinikanth as Kaalaiyan, who is a village president devoted to his village folk and family, especially to his sister. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain threatens them and all hell breaks loose, as Kalaiyan seeks revenge.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is backed by Sun Pictures and will release on the special occasion of Diwali. Along with Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, D Imman, who recently won the National Award for Viswasam, has scored the music for the film. Annaatthe is set to get a theatrical release on November 4.

