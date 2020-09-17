Rajinikanth Wishes His COVID-19 Positive Fan A Speedy Recovery; Check Out The Tweet

Superstar Rajinikanth recently sent a voice note to one of his fans who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He wished his fan a speedy recovery in his voice note. His fan, Murali is admitted to the hospital as he continues to fight the virus and has kidney issues.

Rajinikanth's message to his fan Murali

Rajinikanth recently shared a voice note of himself with a fan who is tested positive for the coronavirus. His fan Murali is currently on a ventilator and along with coronavirus he also has some kidney-related issues. His son Darshan took to his Twitter page to share a voice note of Rajinikanth that he shared for Murali.

In the voice note, Rajinikanth wishes Murali a speedy recovery. He adds that nothing will happen to his fan. He said he will pray for his Covid-19 positive fan's speedy recovery and asks him to be confident. He also asks Murali to visit Rajinikanth's house with his family once he recovers from his illness.

On his father's behalf, Murali's son Darshan captioned the post by saying that they got Rajinikanth's blessing. He added that he is hoping for a speedier recovery now from kidney-related issues and also hopes that his father tests negative in the next COVID-19 test. He thanked Rajinikanth for his prayers. Reportedly, Murali is not in critical condition anymore.

Many fans took to their Twitter account to share the tweet. Fans say that Murali will now be tested negative as he has Rajinikanth's blessings. Rajinikanth's fans wished Murali a speedy recovery. Fans say that there are no better medicines than their prayers and asks Murali to be strong during his treatment. A fan wrote that Rajinikanth's voice has a positivity and he loves his words of hope. Take a look at some of the tweets.

There is no better medicine than our prayers 🙏🙏🙏



Come back soon strongly 🤘🤘🤘



#ரசிகனின்_அன்புத்தலைவன்_ரஜினி https://t.co/lnS5OvDnqK — SuseeMaha 💥 ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ💥 (@SuseeMaha16) September 17, 2020

Got blessings from our god thalaivar @rajinikanth, don't worry nanba you will recover & get ready to darshan our thalaivar God bless you nanba 💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪#ரசிகனின்_அன்புத்தலைவன்_ரஜினி https://t.co/aIit3QTSte pic.twitter.com/lEZxsMHR25 — THALAIVARS SOLDIER (@sureshkumaar77) September 17, 2020

His voice has that positivity. Absolutely love this words of hope. Rajini is slowly becoming a spiritual inspiration for many people. 👏 https://t.co/JKbgwlfruy — Jay  (@agizo_jay) September 17, 2020

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss' Darbar that released in January 2020. It is a Tamil action thriller flick that stars Rajinikanth along with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around Rajinikanth's character Aadhithya, a cop who sets out to nab a drug peddler. He will next be seen in Annaatthe in 2021.

