Superstar Rajnikanth is back with his latest film, Annaatthe on Friday as a Diwali gift to his fans with the release. Meanwhile, his die-hard fans who leave no opportunity to celebrate the actor and his films have already started celebrations ahead of the film's release on Friday. Hundreds of people were seen outside theatres in Mumbai and Chennai gathered for celebrating the superstar's release and were also seen dancing.

As per the latest visuals from Chennai's Rohini Theatre and Sion's PVR Theatre in Mumbai one could see a huge crowd in front of the theatre, including not just adults, but also children who are young as 3-4 years old decked up for watching the film. Apart from that, huge cutouts of Rajinikanth were also placed at the theatre and a Satyanarayan puja was also performed at Sion's PVR theatre. Further speaking about the visuals from Chennai's Rohini theatre, fans were dancing to the tunes of drums and holding huge garlands for putting on the cutouts of Rajinikanth.

#WATCH Rajinikanth fans celebrate the release of 'Annaatthe' outside Chennai's Rohini theatre pic.twitter.com/DEdtd8An6l — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Rajinikanth fans throng theatres to watch 'Annaatthe'

The visuals from Chennai and Mumbai theatres also show several fans dressed in white shirts and lungi eagerly waiting to watch the movie, especially after the pandemic situation. They were lining up at the ticket counters early in the morning around 4-5 to catch the first-day, first show of the superstar. Also, people were seen taking selfies with the cutouts of Rajnikanth and later performed to the beats of drums and banjo.

About 'Annaatthe'

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is a family entertainment film set to release across the world on November 4, 2021. Other than Rajnikanth, the film has Nayanthara, Meena Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, and Jagapathi Babu among others as main characters.

Image: ANI/Facebook/@Rajnikanth