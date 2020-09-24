Rajinikanth Starrer 'Baasha' & 'Nazir' Become Only Tamil Movies At 'IndoGerman Filmweek'

Rajinikanth and Nagma starrer Baasha, and Valavane Koumarane starrer Nasir will be screened at the IndoGerman Filmweek 2020. The film festival will be held virtually from Thursday, September 24 to Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Besides the Rajinikanth starrer, movies like Moothon, Pareeksha, Shuddh Desi Romance, Mardaani 2, others will be screened at the film festival.

Tamil movies Baasha and Nasir at IndoGerman Filmweek 2020

Baasha and Nasir will be screened at the IndoGerman Filmweek 2020 on Thursday, September 24. The Rajinikanth starrer will be screened at 7:15 pm (GMT+2), and the Valavane Koumarane starrer will premiere at 10:15 pm (GMT+2). The tickets for the films will be available on IndoGerman Filmweek 2020 social media handle.

Baasha, starring Rajinikanth and Nagma in the lead, narrates the tale of an auto driver, who tries to hide his past to honour the promise he made to his father. The movie also features actors like Raghuvaran, Vijayakumar, Janakaraj, Sathyapriya, among others in prominent roles. Baasha directed by Suresh Krissna was produced by R M Veerappan under his production banner. Interestingly, Baasha's remastered version was released in 2017, and it set the cash registers ringing.

Nasir, starring Valavane Koumarane in the lead, also features actors like Balasubramanian, Jensan Diwakar, Gayathri, among others in prominent roles. The movie is written and directed by Arun Karthick. Nasir is yet to release in theatres, the movie first premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. It is produced by Mathivanan Rajendran under his production banner.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features actors like Meena, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, among others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2021.

