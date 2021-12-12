Rajinikanth's Birthday: From Mudhalvan To Indian, DYK 'Thalaivar' Rejected These Films?

Superstar Rajinikanth turns 71 today! The actor who is fondly called 'Thalaiva' by his fans worldwide, has had an impressive career in the film industry. Predominantly working in the Tamil industry, Rajinikanth has also worked in the Hindi, Telugu and Kannada film industries. The actor made his debut with K Balachander’s 'Apoorva Raagangal' which performed well at the box office and gave him the big break.

At the age of 71, the actor is still one of the most active stars in the Indian film industry who is still working. While most of his fans are aware of 'Thalaiva's impressive list of films in the industry, but what might surprise them is the list of super-hit films that Rajinikanth rejected in the past. Here are some of them;

Anniyan

Anniyan, also known as Aparichit, is one of the most loved Tamil language psychological thrillers. The film, whose plot revolved around Dissociative Personality Disorder, cast Vikram in the lead role. However, Vikram was not the makers first choice. As per several media reports, it was Rajinikanth who rejected the movie, which went out to become one of the biggest hits of the Tamil industry. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 8.3 on 10.

Mudhalvan

The 1999 super-hit Tamil action film Mudhalvan was another project that Thalaiva rejected. The film came out to be a massive hit due to its off-beat plot. Its plot revolved around a journalist, whose interview with the state's CM creates a massive buzz, due to which he ends up becoming the CM himself. As per reports, Rajinikanth rejected the film to avoid his fans urging him to enter politics.

Papanasam

Papanasam, the Tamil version of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Drishyam, was also first offered to Rajinikanth. However, the actor felt his fans might not like him in two scenes that involved him getting beaten up by policemen. This is why he rejected the film and the part was later given to Kamal Haasan. The film was helmed by Jeetu Joseph.

Saamy

Saamy, the 2003 Tamil film was a massive hit. The film's plot revolved around a corrupt policeman, who later goes on the track of honesty after falling in love with a woman. The film which starred Vikram was first offered to Rajinikanth.

Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth