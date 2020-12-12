Rajinikanth's Birthday: Khushbu Sundar, Mahesh Babu, Other South Celebs Wish 'Thalaiva'

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has been celebrating his 70th birthday and the wishes have been pouring in on every social media platform. A number of celebrated actors, directors and musicians took to Twitter to wish the actor with heartfelt messages and posts. Some of them put up throwback pictures while others remembered his best work so far. Have a look at a few celebrity wishes with all details here.

South celebs wish actor Rajinikanth

Khushbu Sundar put up an adorable post wishing her close friend Rajinikanth. She has posted a throwback picture and a recent photograph highlighting how they have grown over the years. She has also written that their friendship continues to remain strong.

Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2020

Actor Mahesh Babu also had a heartfelt post for the superstar. He has started off by wishing Rajinikanth and has mentioned that he is an inspiration to many people. He has sent out best wishes, health, and happiness to the iconic actor.

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

Legendary musician AR Rahman announced that he is releasing Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. He has also wished the superstar a happy birthday along with a stunning picture. The illustration contains a mix of his renowned characters that took the world by storm.

So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir ❤️



Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday 😊🙏🏻 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1GvuKGxhlw — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 11, 2020

Keerthy Suresh also shared the CDP of Rajinikanth and stated that she is excited to share this image. She also wished the actor in advance and put up a bunch of emoticons expressing her thoughts.

Wishing you a joy of abudance & healthy life dear @rajinikanth sir. Always a big fan of you 😍🙏🏻 stay blessed



Best wishes for your political journey 🤗#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/xF0RKYfzhY — Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) December 12, 2020

South actor Nadiya posted a throwback picture with Rajinikanth while wishing him a healthy and prosperous birthday. She also mentioned that she is a huge fan of the actor while sending out an abundance of joy and well wishes. She also wished him luck for his upcoming political journey.

Thalaiva Rajinikanth was also wished by actor Sanjeev Venkatasubramanian through a sweet and simple post. He wished the actor through the tweet and also put up a swagger picture of him from the shooting sets of one of his films. He has also added sweet emoticon for some extra effect.

Wishing you a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead @rajinikanth Sir.

You are an inspiration to us all.

Take care & God bless!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Arjun Das (@iam_arjundas) December 12, 2020

Arjun Das also took to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday. He also mentioned that he is an inspiration to everyone and hence must be cherished. He also sent out his best wishes at the end of the tweet.

Happy birthday my dearest Thalaivaaaa!! 🎂🎂👏👏💥💥🙏



May God bless you with long and healthy life..



And You bless us with your able Leadership & Miracles Very Very soon

🤘🤘



Love you Thalaiva.. 😍



And this pic was taken by me..#Petta Velan 🙏😊#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/bw6jnOQyyQ — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2020

Director Karthik Subbaraj had a sweet message for the leading actor along with a dashing photograph. He has hoped that the actor’s upcoming days will be full of miracles and good health. He has also mentioned at the end that he loves the actor and his methods.

Superstar Mohanlal uploaded a throwback picture of Rajinikanth and took over the social media instantly. He wished the actor and highlighted how close they have been.

Read Rajinikanth's Birthday: AR Rahman And A Number Of Celebrities Unveil CDP For The Actor

Also read Rajinikanth Camp Huddles Up; Thalaivar Holds Court With Upcoming Party's Key Lieutenants

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to express how amazing birthday boy Rajinikanth is. He has written that the man is full of humility and inspiring qualities that stand out. He has also mentioned that he is honoured to release Rajinikanth’s birthday CDP.

Read Rajinikanth's Birthday Special Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Superstar's Trivia?

Also read Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party; Issues Dates & Statement On 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls

Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Twitter/ official CDP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.