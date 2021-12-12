Last Updated:

Rajinikanth's Birthday: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Other South Celebs Send Wishes To Thalaiva

As the legendary star Rajinikanth rang into his 71st birthday today, Mohanlal, Mammootty & other South stars penned a heartfelt wish for him. 

Legendary superstar Rajinikanth has worked in several Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films and has been working for over four decades. As the superstar rang into his 71st birthday today, several celebrities, including Mammootty, Mohanlal and others, wished the actor on his special day.

Taking to his Twitter handle, South star Mammootty took a trip down his memory lane and share a vintage photo with Superstar Rajinikanth. The photo saw young Rajinikanth in a red shirt, while Mammootty wore a cream coloured shirt and a cloth hat. In his note, he wished Rajinikanth good health. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always." Rajinikanth and Mammootty worked together in the 1991 Tamil drama Thalapathi. The two actors played the role of two friends Surya and Deva in the film.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal also wished Rajinikanth a happy birthday. In his tweet, the Drishyam star prayed for the legendary actor's good health and happiness. He wrote, "Happiest birthday wishes dearest @rajinikanth sir." "You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always," Mohanlal added.

Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others send warm wishes to Thalaiva

Telugu star Mahesh Babu also sent warm wishes to Rajinikanth on his special day. In his wish, Mahesh Babu wrote, "To the epitome of style & charisma.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir! Great health and happiness always." RRR star Ram Charan also penned a sweet note for the Thalaiva. In his note, Ram Charan lauded the legendary star for his style. He wrote, "Wishing our very own superstar @rajinikanth garu a very happy birthday! Your style and it’s impact will always inspire generations to come!!"

Legendary actor Rajinikanth has been entertaining fans for over four decades. The self-made star has worked in over 160 films. These films also include the 1988 Hollywood film Bloodstone, which was helmed by Dwight H Little. The film marked Rajinikanth's only Hollywood outing. Rajinikanth was last seen in the latest film Annaatthe which became a worldwide blockbuster. Annaatthe not only broke records but was also trending on number 1 for days on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal/@mammootty/PTI

