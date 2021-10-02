Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa Announces Her Third Film With Lyca Productions

South superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush has announced her next film with producers Mahaveer Jain and SubasKaran under Lyca Productions.

Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with 2012 movie 3 featuring her husband and actor Dhanush in the leading role. She next helmed the critically acclaimed 2015 feature film Vai Raja Vai starring Gautham Karthik.

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa to direct the bilingual film

Talking about her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, the 39-year-old director said she is excited to collaborate with Lyca Productions for a Pan-India audience. According to ANI, she said:

"I'm so excited to direct this film and with Lyca backing this project, our collective endeavour will be to bring a much needed, family entertainer for our Pan India audiences."

Lyca Productions announces their first Telugu film

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions announced their first-ever collaboration with Aishwaryaa on Saturday. The production company wrote, "Lyca Production's Producers #Subaskaran & #MahaveerJain sign@ash_r_dhanush to Direct a bilingual thriller, Written by #Sanjeev. This family entertainer will be Presented by Lyca Productions. #aishwarya_r_dhanush #aashishsingh"

Lyca Productions are thrilled to produce their first Telugu language film. "We are thrilled to have Aishwaryaa on board to direct our first Telugu production. We are confident that this film will captivate and entertain audiences across the country," said Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions, while speaking on collaboration with Aishwaryaa.

Previously, Lyca Productions has bankrolled sci-fi thriller 2.0 that featured superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The production company will be soon marking their Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starter Ram Setu and Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

More about Aishwaryaa R Dhanush

Meanwhile on the personal front, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, an avid social media user, often spends her time doing yoga and keeps her fans updated on social media. Recently, the actor posted a picture of herself in a yoga pose. "Morning bent right …. -#yogamorningpractice", she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush married after years of courtship. The duo met each other through Dhanush’s sister. Upon hearing about their dating rumours, Aishwarya’s father and veteran actor Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja arranged the wedding. The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Chennai in 2004.

(Image: @Lycaproductions_Twitter)