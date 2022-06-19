Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa Shares Rare Pic With Him On Father's Day; 'My Heartbeat'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares a special bond with her father and the father-daughter duo often takes out time to spend moments with each other despite busy schedules. As June 19, 2022, marks Father's Day, the Mariyapan actor took to her social media space and shared an adorable picture with her father. Not only her but many Tollywood stars like Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Adivi Sesh and more penned heartfelt notes for their fathers on an auspicious day.

Aishwaryaa shares a rare pic with megastar Rajinikanth on Father's Day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Aishwaryaa shared a rare picture with her father Rajinikanth and the duo posed for a selfie in all smiles. While the Kabali actor could be seen donning a kurta and mundu, Aishwaryaa looked pretty in a blue shirt and white pants. This father-daughter moment is one of the best things one would see today on social media. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My heartbeat ..#happyfathersday."

Earlier in the day, RRR star Ram Charan also took to his Instagram space and shared an unseen throwback picture with his father Chiranjeevi. The megastar could be seen posing with Charan as he hugs the latter which grabbed all the attention and the duo is seen twinning in blue t-shirts for a cute click.

F3 star Varun Tej also shared a throwback memory with father Naga Babu. Varun and Naga Babu are touted as the coolest father-son duos in the Tollywood film industry!

On the special occasion of Father's Day, Rakul Preet also penned a heartfelt note as she wrote, "People ask me what’s your biggest fear.. I say none cos my dad taught me to be fearless. happy Father’s day to my biggest strength..love you so much dad."

South actor Adivi Sesh, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Major shared a poster on his Instagram space which is dedicated to all the fathers who have sent their children to protect India. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "We dedicate this poster to every father who has sent his son/daughter to protect India #Majorthefilm #HappyFathersday."

