Superstar Rajinikanth’s chest swelled with pride after he recently launched his daughter Soundarya Vishagan's voice-based app Hoote on October 25. The megastar took to Twitter and shared a picture from the launch while showcasing the app and giving a glimpse of the configurations. “Hoote - Voice-based social media platform, from India Flag of India for the world,” he wrote. According to the official website of the app, Hoote reinvents the social media experience by letting users express themselves through their own unique voice and live audio driving authentic communication.

During the launch, Soundarya revealed that a voice-note from her father inspired her to develop the app. "Appa used to send messages but one time he sent a voice note of a very important decision of his and when I heard his voice, I realised how a simple text is lifeless. This was the inspiration behind Hoote," she said. "I wanted to go with the name Hoote which is the sound made by the White Owl, which is considered sacred," she added. The voice-based app allows a user to record a 60-second audio clip and post it on the platform. Soundharya believes that it is the perfect way to instill human emotions into what could rather only be an empty character of words.



Soundarya Vishagan's shares her motivation behind launching Hoote app

Further, she shared her thoughts on the app and said, "We are focusing on keeping it as the main feature for Hoote. We want to give importance to languages and everybody who have a voice should be heard.” When asked if Hoote would become a direct competition to Twitter, Soundharya said that she would like Hoote to just be a voice-based social media platform from India to the world. "The idea was not to compete with anyone but if we can provide a platform as big as Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram from India, it will be a moment of pride," said Soundarya.



The Megastar was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at National Awards 2021 event on October 25, for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor dedicated his award to his mentor K Balachander, elder brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad and bus driver Raj Bahadur. Taking to the new voice-based platform, the actor shared his first post. Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "I dedicate my award to…"

