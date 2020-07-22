Rajinikanth's Fan Shares A Video Of The Actor Taking A Stroll At His Farmhouse; Watch

Rajinikanth is one of the most loved factors in the Indian film industry. Over the years, he has delivered several films that have been loved by fans of all ages. In this time of crisis, the actor has been laying low at his Chennai home. He was recently clicked in his farmhouse where he was taking a walk. One of his fans spotted him and shared the clip of him taking a stroll on his Twitter. Take a look at the Darbar actors clip here to know more.

Read Also | Rajinikanth Spotted Driving A Luxurious Car, Fans Trend #LionInLamborghini On Twitter

Rajinikanth spotted at his farmhouse

On July 21, a fan named Praveen (TSR) took to his twitter and shared a 9-second long clip of the superstar who is out for a stroll. In the video, the actor can be seen sporting a grey T-shirt and black shorts as he does his evening exercise. In the caption of this post, the fan revealed that Rajinikanth is at his Kelambakkam Farmhouse. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also | Rajinikanth Fans Recall The Day When He Returned From Singapore To Chennai Post-treatment

Apart from this, he was Rajinikanth was recently spotted driving a luxurious car while following all the safety guidelines. One of his other keen-eyed fans has shared a picture of him driving a Lamborghini Urus on Twitter. In this picture, he is seen following the guidelines set by the government as he was wearing a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. He also was wearing a seatbelt in the picture, with plain white clothes as he drove the luxury sports car. This picture of Rajinikanth went viral as it was the first picture that released online amid the pandemic. Take a look at the picture.

Read Also | Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa & Dhanush's Humble Abode In Pictures; See Here

On the work front

Rajinikanth's next film will be Annaatthe. This film is written and directed by Siva. It was reported that this film is an action drama film. The film Annaatthe has an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Kushboo Sundar, Prakash Raj, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayantara, Sathish, Soori and Vela Ramamoorthy. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

It was also reported that the soundtracks of this film are composed by D. Imman and the lyrics are penned by Viveka and Mani Amuthavan. While Cinematography is done by Vetri the editing will be done by Ruben. The production of the movie has started with the working title of Thalaivar 168, as it is 168th film of the superstar. The release date of Annaatthe has not been announced yet.

Read Also | Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi' And Akshay Kumar's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Differences You Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.