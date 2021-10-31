Rajinikanth's Fans Perform Mass Prayers For His Speedy Recovery, Success Of 'Annaatthe'

Superstar Rajinikanth is under recovery after undergoing a Carotid Artery Revascularization procedure at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The star was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up, post which the surgery was performed as he complained of 'giddiness'. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also paid 'Thalaiva' a visit post his successful surgery.

Now, many fans of the superstar flocked in large numbers at Thirupankyndram Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district to pray for the star's speedy recovery. As per ANI reports, they also gathered to send across well wishes for Rajinikanth's upcoming project Annaatthe. They performed special prayers by smashing open 108 coconuts and "man soru" (eating food from the floor).

One of his fans told ANI "We came to know that two days back our superstar Thalaiva was admitted in the hospital for his illness. Now we are conducting mass prayer for his speedy recovery and for the success of the film." They can be seen clad in garlands while eating food food from the floor.

As per a medical bulletin released by the hospital, the actor is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a few days. "Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularisation. The procedure was performed successfully today."

As per an earlier statement, the actor, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was undergoing routine medical examination 'on a periodical basis'. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI.

He recently attended a private screening of the film, Annaatthe in Chennai along with his family members. Taking to his Twitter handle, he uploaded pictures from the screening and wrote," "I saw the movie Annaatthe with my grandson yesterday." The event is said to have been attended by his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, and his grandchildren.

Meanwhile, his film will hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 4. The recently released trailer introduces the superstar as Kaalaiyan, who is a village president devoted to his village folk and family. Take a look.

IMAGE: ANI