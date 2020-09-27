Rajinikanth's Films With Bollywood's Leading Ladies; From 'Robot' To 'Lingaa'

Megastar Rajinikanth is one of the greatest and most influential actors of the film fraternity. Hailed as Thalaivaa, the superstar began in career back in 1957 with a brief role in director K Balachander’ Apoorva Raagangal. After essaying the role of an antagonist in several movies, he gradually rose to fame and stardom. In his stellar career, the south heartthrob has been paired with several leading ladies of Bollywood. Here’s a quick glimpse at a few Rajnikanth’s film, where he was seen sharing screen space with Bollywood queens.

Srivdevi in Chaalbaaz

Directed by Pankaj Parashar, Chaalbaaz is a slapstick comedy flick released back in 1989. Featuring Rajnikanth, Sridevi and Sunny Deol in the lead role, the premise of the film is loosely based on the 1973’s Hema Malini starrer Seeta Aur Geeta. The movie showcases a pair of a twin who is separated at infancy and raised up differently, one fine day, end up at each other’s house. Their life doesn’t remain the same after the incident.

Madhuri Dixit in Uttar Dakshin

Released in 1987, Uttar Dakshin is a drama movie bankrolled jointly by Ashok Khanna and Subhash Ghai. Helmed by Prabhat Khanna, the movie stars Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Raja, who at the time of his mother’s death learns that his father is yet alive and is leading a wealthy life. Raja then befriends his step-brother, Shankar in order to know his father.

Deepa Sahi in Hum

Helmed by Mukul S Anand, the action-crime movie Hum features an ensemble cast. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Deepa Sahi, Govinda and Danny Denzongpa in prominent roles, the movie revolves around the life of a dockworker who overthrows tyranny of a cruel gangster. He eventually has to run away to create a new and happy life for his brothers and himself. However, years later, he crosses path with his old enemy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Robot

Robot, also known as Enthiran, is a science-fiction action flick released back in 2010. Directed by S Shankar, it is the first instalment of the Enthiran franchise and features Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. The plot of the film is based on a brilliant scientist who creates a humanoid robot to protect mankind, however, things turn wrong, when the machine possesses human emotions. The Robot’s inner turmoil makes him turn his back on his creator.

Sonakshi Sinha in Lingaa

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Shetty and Rajinikanth, Lingaa is an action-drama movie helmed by KS Ravikumar. The premise of the movie chronicles the life of a small-time thief who enters the village called Solaiyur. He learns about the contribution of his grandfather in building a dam and tries to save it from demolition.

