These Popular Rajinikanth GIFs Can Add Spark To Any Conversation

GIFs and stickers are always known to spice up conversations and chats and make them funnier. Moreover, if the GIFs are about a particular actor or from the dialogues of his movies, they add more weightage to the conversation. Similarly, the superstar of South, actor Rajinikanth's gifs have become quite popular on these apps. Here are Rajinikanth's top 5 GIFs that you can use in your chats to make them more hilarious.

Rajinikanth's GIFs to spark up conversations

Although you cannot step out of the house these days due to the pandemic at our doorstep, you can surely wait till things get back to normal. Till then you can share this GIF with your friends and wait till you can actually get back to your party mode.

If at all you want to express how mad you are at somebody, with a little sarcasm, Rajinikanth's Don't Anger Me look is the best GIf to share.

We're all in the 'Relax' mode these days amid the lockdown and that's what makes this GIF apt.

The Tamil word, Sandhipom translated into English means 'My Pleasure'. This is another fun GIF you could share with your friends.

Rajinikanth is a prominent actor who works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. He was last seen in the Tamil film Darbar. The film was based on the life of a Municipal Commissioner who sets out to find a drug peddler. However, things turn even more controversial when he looks into the issue deeply.

The actor will now be seen in another Tamil movie Annatthe starring Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy in the lead roles. The project will be helmed by director Siva who is popular for his various films like Viswasam, Vedalam and Veeram. This film will be Rajinikanth's 168th film.

