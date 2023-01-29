Rajinikanth's Lawyer Warns Of Legal Action Against Unauthorised Use Of Actor's Personality

Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently issued a public notice against those who are infringing his personality rights through the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice, or any other characteristics uniquely associated with him. The announcement has been made by the actor's advocate S. Elambharathi.

His legal advisor further mentioned that those who will be infringing his intellectual personality rights would be facing all proceedings including civil and criminal under the law.

The two-page public notice mentioned that Shivaji Rao Gaekwad aka Rajinikanth is one of the most successful and renowned actors in Indian cinema, especially in South Indian cinema.

The notice read, "His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being have earned him the title ‘Superstar’ called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal would entail a great loss to our client."

Brands misuse Rajinikanth's name

According to the notice, it has been reported that various brands and companies were misusing the actor’s name, voice, image, photograph, caricature image, and computer-generated images to entice people to purchase their products. It further stated that legal action will be taken if the actor's name, voice, or any of the above-mentioned characteristics are used commercially without his proper permission.

The notice also stated that Rajinikanth has the sole right to commercial use of his personality, name, voice, picture, and other characteristics associated with him and that no one other than him should do so without his consent or express authorization.