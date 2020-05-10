Rajinikanth Movies With Low Ratings On IMDb | From 'Kuselan' To 'Lingaa'

Rajinikanth is one of the greatest and most influential actors in the film industry. Hailed as Thalaivaa, superstar Rajinikanth began his career in the year 1975 with a relatively small role in director K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. The megastar gradually rose to fame after initially essaying the role of an antagonist in his early film.

The growth of the actor is phenomenal and his movies are a testimony to it. However, even a phenomenon like Rajinikanth has tasted failures in his career. Here is a compilation of Rajinikanth’s movie that tanked as per IMDb rates. For the unversed, IMDb is an online database of information related to movies, television shows and more.

Kuselan

Kuselan is a 2008 Tamil drama movie helmed by P. Vasu. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam movie Kadha Parayumbol. Kuselan was bankrolled by Pushpa Kandaswamy, G.P. Vijaykumar and Aswani Dutt. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Pasupathu, Meena and Nayantara in prominent roles. The plot of Kuselan revolves around the tale of a beautiful friendship between a popular actor and a poor barber who were forced to part ways due to their careers. According to IMDb, the movie was given 4.6 stars out of 10.

Lingaa

Lingaa is a 2014 action drama movie helmed by K.S Ravikumar. The movie features Rajinikanth, Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The plot of Lingaa revolves around the life of a thief who visits a village namely Solaiyar to save the dam and temple built by his grandfather. IMDb gave Lingaa 5.6 stars out of 10.

Baba

Baba is a 2002 Tamil supernatural action movie written and produced by megastar Rajinikanth under the banner of Lotus International. The movie was helmed by Suresh Krissna. Along with Rajinikanth essaying the lead role, Manisha Koirala, Vijaykumar and M.N Nambiar essayed significant roles in the movies. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an atheist who by a twist of fate acquires magical powers from a divine source. He then uses his power over crooked politicians to teach them a lesson. The movie was given 5.1 stars out of 10 by IMDb.

Pandian

Pandian is a 1992 Tamil action movie helmed by S.P. Muthuraman. It features Rajinikanth, Janagaraj, Kushboo and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a police officer namely Pandiyan whose sister’s husband is gone missing. In order to find his sister's husband and to catch the culprit, the officer goes undercover. IMDb rated the movie with 5.2 stars out of 10.

Nattukku Oru Navallan

Nattukku Oru Navallan is a 1991 Tamil action movie produced, written and helmed by V.Ravichandran. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an honest police officer. The story unveils his fight against a dreaded criminal namely Daddy who is a part of the organ transplant mafia. The movie was rated with 5.3 stars by IMDb.

