Rajinikanth’s Most Stunning Pictures That You Can Use As Wallpapers

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. The magnitude of his popularity makes him a global figure that millions look up to. When a Rajinikanth film releases in theatres, one can always spot millions of fans flooding the theatres to catch a glimpse of Thalaivaa, which is also a name that Rajinikanth’s fans fondly call him.

Rajinikanth has won several awards and accolades for his contribution to the Indian film industry. He made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal and since then, there has been no looking back. If you are also a fan of Thalaivaa aka Rajinikanth then take a look at these pictures that you should definitely add as you wallpaper or screen saver.

Rajinikanth’s wallpaper for Thalaivaa fans

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ action thriller, Darbar. He will be next seen in Annaatthe. The film also stars Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Annaatthe is directed by Siva. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would be having a Pongal 2021 release.

