Rajinikanth's Once-flop 'Baba' Turns Sensation After Re-release Two Decades Later

Megastar Rajinikanth proved his star power once again after the re-release of 'Baba', a film which flopped two decades ago. Fans are showing love to this 2002 film, directed by Suresh Krissna, which re-released after being digitally enhanced and remastered on Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday on December 12.

The film features Rajinikanth and Manisha Koirala in lead roles with Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijayakumar and Sayaji Shinde as supporting characters and Oscar-winner AR Rahman as the music producer.

Baba's plot revolves around an atheist (Rajinikanth) whose perspective changes after a spiritual encounter with a higher power.

The film is said to have been special for the actor as he wrote the story and the screenplay and was also the film's producer. Baba, however, failed at the box office.

Now, 20 years later, the film seems to be redeeming itself.

The film has collected a little over Rs 6 crore at the box office as of December 17 and is witnessing housefull shows across Tamil Nadu and other south Indian states.

Baba has re-released in multiple overseas locations which has contibuted to its overall box office collection.

Fans celebrate Baba re-release

Twitter is full of posts showcasing fans celebrating the re-release of Rajinikanth's decades-old creation. Several users tweeted pictures of fully occupied theatres as the movie enters its second week.

According to a video shared by a user, film producer Kalaippuli S Thanu said the re-release was a huge success as the number of screens had to be increased from 300 to 400 owing to the rising occupancy.

#Baba re release was a big success - Producer #Thanu, released in 300 centers & extended to more than 400 centers #BabaReRelease #Babablockbuster pic.twitter.com/bXP75DSVUy — Prasanna (@tweetngrose) December 16, 2022

Others posted pictures showcasing the crowd outside movie theatres and fans reaching the theatres with Baba themed T-shirts to watch the film. Check out some of the posts below:

In the history of world cinema @rajinikanth 🤘 is the first and only standalone , solo commercial actor having an longest surviving 45+ years fanbase. Still is continuing 🥵🔥#BlockbusterBABA pic.twitter.com/bRlAoB52yS — THALAIVAR 169 (@rajni_mohan_rfc) December 15, 2022