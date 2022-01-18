Rajinikanth's Pongal Video Resurfaces; Fans Hail Him For Showing Up Amid Family Issues

After Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa and superstar Dhanush announced their separation, myriad videos and earlier pictures of the duo as well as their family members are making rounds on social media. One such clip going viral is of Rajinikanth greeting his fans on Pongal, days before the split-up announcement came to the forefront.

Netizens have been hailing the superstar for showing up despite going through family problems and further telling him to 'stay strong'. One also quipped that the star's fans are always standing firm in his support, and thanked Rajinikanth for loving them relentlessly. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa parted ways after 18 years of marriage and broke the news via a joint statement, The duo shares two children- Yatra and Linga.

Rajinikanth's Pongal video goes viral amid a family dispute

Taking to Twitter, one of the actor's fan page wrote, "Despite the issue inside his family, this man greeted his fans (Pongal) at his doorstep with a smile on his face to give the due respect to his fans gathered Anta Manasu Tan Sir Kadavul Stay Strong Thalaivaa!." Others also called him a great father, husband and a "good family man". Take a look.

Despite of the Issue inside his family, this Man greeted his fans(Pongal) at his door step with Smile on his face to give the due respect to his fans gathered

❤️🙏



Anta Manasu Tan Sir Kadavul😍



Stay Strong Thalaivaa!🙏#Rajinikanth #Thalaivar @rajinikanth#Dhanush pic.twitter.com/QQk1ihmtJ8 — ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@OnlineRajiniFC) January 17, 2022

Hope the couple will join together as before...again we can proudly say maamanaar marumagan goals #staystrongthalaiva #thalaivar #Thalaivar169 pic.twitter.com/4hF95af3sc — elsa (@elsa_Amna) January 18, 2022

Their life - Their comfort... We hav got nothing to do in between



Please stop targeting @dhanushkraja or #Aishwarya, let's give them the privacy they need.... And yes, our #Thalaivar @rajinikanth will be strong, God's own child ❤️ — Bangalore RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) January 18, 2022

Wishing fans on the occasion of Pongal, Rajinikanth wrote, "We are all living in a terrible and dangerous period, the number of people infected with the Coronavirus is growing by the day. To keep ourselves safe from this infection, we must strictly adhere to all norms and regulations. Nothing is more vital than one’s own health. Greetings on Pongal I say to everyone."

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush part ways

Announcing his separation via social media recently, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better." He also told his fans to respect their decision and grant them privacy during this time.

