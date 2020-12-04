Rajinikanth Shares Update On 'Annaatthe' Amid Massive Political Entry Announcement

A question in the minds of Rajinikanth's fans as he made the big announcement about his impending political venture could be about the status of his film Annaatthe. As he announced that his political party will be formally launched in January, it might be hard for him to take out time, due to the due elections around April-May 2021, for shooting his film, that had been announced earlier this year. The superstar clarified he would be completing the film before the polls.

READ: On Rajinikanth Political Entry, Markandey Katju Not Convinced With Khushboo's 'exuberance'

Rajinikanth on his movie Annaatthe

Rajinikanth was speaking to reporters about his political venture, after his tweet became a huge talking point. When asked about film Annaatthe, the Petta star responded, "The film's producer Kalanithi Maran asked me to take care of my health and requested not to worry about the progress of the film. But it's my duty is to complete the film before elections". He also stated that about 40 per cent shooting of the film has been completed.

Reports claim that he is likely to resume shooting in January, after the COVID-19 pandemic break.

READ: Singhvi Calls Rajinikanth 'BJP's Puppet', Compares him With Chirag Paswan & Touts Stalin



Annaatthe is being directed by Viswasam fame Siva and stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film had been announced with fanfare in February this year.

The film is reportedly a story of a brother-sister bond. The movie also feature Prakash Raj, Kushboo Sundar, among others.

Rajinikanth announces political venture

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's official entry into politics was a big talking point in political circles in Tamil Nadu and in the film industry on Thursday.

During the press meet, he also stated, "I don't care even if I lose my life in this election. If I win, it's going to be people's victory. If I lose, it's going to people's defeat. This is the right time to bring a change. If not now, things will never change"

Earlier in a tweet, he had announced, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu", Rajinikanth's statement on Twitter read.

READ: Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes 'good Friend' Rajinikanth's Entry Into Active Politics

READ: A Raja Affirms DMK's Votebank 'won't Be Diluted' With Rajinikanth's Arrival In TN Politics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.