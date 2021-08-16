Rajinikanth's Song 'Kikku Yerudhey' Revamped To Spread COVID Awareness By Melur Hospital

One of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, Rajinikanth's work is now being used as a medium to shine a light on the growing crisis of the novel coronavirus. The Melur government hospital came up with their own version of the actor's song from his movie Padayappa to spread information on COVID-19. The video is making rounds on the internet for its uniqueness.

Melur government hospital nurses shake a leg to create COVID-19 awareness

Five nurses from Melur government hospital in Tamil Nadu prepared a performance to create awareness of the growing concerns of the pandemic and the steps to battle it. In the synchronized performance, the nurses grooved to the revamped version of Rajinikanth's hit song Kikku Yerudhey from the 1999 movie Padayappa. The lyrics were changed to provide COVID-19 information such as washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and personal hygiene habits.

The nurses also stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated by showing doses of vaccines. They also performed the steps of using double masks according to safety precautions. The video was highly appreciated by the netizens for their unique approach to spreading information on the pandemic. More on COVID-19 awareness videos

This would not be the first time for health workers to resort to the entertainment genre to create awareness of the pandemic. While the world battled the grave situations caused by the virus, many health workers served as a ray of hope for netizens on social media as they cheered them up through their dancing or singing videos. Visuals of doctors and nurses dancing in the hospital to cheer their patients quickly went viral on the internet and were highly appreciated.

In the latest developments, India reported over 30,000 fresh cases of Coronavirus on August 16. On a positive note, India is evidently heading towards a receding trend of the second wave after recording its lowest mark in the last 145 days.

In other news, Tamil Nadu is reporting more than 1,800 cases per day. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, and Erode are the frontrunners in the maximum number of cases reported per day. Addressing the same, the state government issued several new guidelines and precautions for the citizens to follow in order to break the infectious chain and tackle the growing crisis.

