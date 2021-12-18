Rajinikanth's Special Video Message For Ailing Fan Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Often referred to as the God of South Indian cinema, actor Rajinikanth never misses a chance to make his fans happy. This time, the Superstar has sent a special video message to an ailing fan, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Rajinikanth wishes ailing fan a speedy recovery

Sharing a video message, Rajinikanth wished a speedy recovery to his ailing fan, Sowmya. The actor also apologised to his fan for not being able to meet her in person, stating that he would have met her if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, the Darbar actor can be heard saying, "Hello Sowmya, how are you? Don't worry, you will be alright soon. Sorry Kanna, I could not visit you in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My health is slightly under the weather too, otherwise, I would have visited you for sure." Rajinikanth ended the video by saying that he will keep the girl in his prayers and told her that she will be fine soon.

Rajinikanth at work front

The 71-year-old actor was last seen in Siva directorial Annaatthe, which was one of the, most anticipated films of the year. The film had a theatrical release on 4th November 2021. On the work front, Rajinikanth has P. Vasu directorial Chandramukhi 2 in his pipeline. Rajinikanth will be joined by Raghava Lawrence in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi.

Eatery owner in Trichy sells dosa at Rs 1 marking release of Rajinikanth movie 'Annaatthe'

The fans have always been loyal to Rajinikanth and vice-versa. According to the report by ANI, Eatery owner Karnan was seen selling dosa for Rs 1 as a token of prayer for actor Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe' which was released on November 4th, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali. He said, "I wish and pray that people turn up in large numbers and movie becomes a huge hit."

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was given a grand welcome by his fans in Chennai. A video of the actor returning to Chennai has been surfacing on social media. The video showed fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence where they can be seen shouting 'Thalaivaa,' while cheering and congratulating the star. Rajinikanth, who stepped out of his car, thanked the fans. The video has received immense response from the fans, who could not get over the actor’s humble nature where he smiled and waved at the fans for keeping him in their prayers.

Image: Instagram/ @rajinikanth