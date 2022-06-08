Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169' Welcomes Actor Shivrajkumar; Filming To Begin In August

After wowing the audience and breaking several records with his family drama Annatthe, megastar Rajinikanth is now all set to rule the theatres with his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. The movie will mark the 169th film of the megastar's career. While the film is reportedly in the pre-production process, it recently saw a new addition, Kannada star Shivarajkumar.

Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar, popularly known as Sivanna, has now come onboard Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 169. While the makers are yet to announce the cast of Thalaivar 169, Shivrajkumar recently confirmed his role in the upcoming film.

In an interview with Cinema Express, the actor confirmed that he is a part of the film and expressed how it is a great opportunity for him to act along with Rajinikanth. The actor further added how he is glad to work with the megastar, who has known him since his childhood and shares a great bond with the senior actor. Talking about his role in the movie, the Bajrangi star ensured fans will love to watch him and Rajinikanth together on the silver screen irrespective of his role.

Talking about the film's shoot schedule, Shivrajkumar revealed the makers are planning to begin filming in August, later this year. Adding to the same, he revealed his parts with Rajinikanth are likely to be shot in Bengaluru and Mysore in September.

Thalaivar 169 release date

Rajinikanth is all set to star in the upcoming Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The film will mark Rajinikanth's 169th movie and his first collaboration with Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film's music. The makers of the movie are set to announce its cast and crew in the upcoming weeks. As the filming of the movie will allegedly begin in August, Thalaivar 169 is expected to come out during the summer of 2023.

The film is touted to be a family entertainer, much like Rajinikanth's other films, and is being produced by Sun Pictures on a massive budget. The makers of the movie announced Rajinikanth's new project with a short clip. In the teaser, Rajinikanth was seen in his usually cool avatar and his signature sunglasses.

Image: Instagram/@rajinikanth.official/@drshivarajkumar