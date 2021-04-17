Rajinikanth's Weekly Round-up: Here's What The South Superstar Did From April 10 To 17

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated South Indian film stars of all time. The veteran actor was recently honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award by the Government of India. Let's check out how the week went for the Petta star from April 10 to April 17, 2021.

Rajinikanth's weekly round-up from April 10 to April 17

This week, Rajinikanth sent best wishes for the release of the musical romance film 99 songs which is AR Rahman's debut as a producer and even as co-writer of the film under the production banner YM Movies. The film will mark the debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala among others who portray supporting characters. The film was shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages simultaneously and it released on Friday, April 16. Sharing the poster of the film, Rajinikanth wrote in the tweet, "Wishing you the very best always and for the release of your film #99Songs dear @arrahman ji. May God bless you".

Wishing you the very best always and for the release of your film #99Songs dear @arrahman ji. May god bless you pic.twitter.com/WEWc1uKbSp — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 16, 2021

Recently, Rajinikanth sent his condolences for the demise of iconic comedian & Padma Shri awardee Vivekh who passed away on Saturday morning. Vivekh was hospitalized after he faced a heart attack on Friday and his condition was reported critical later. Rajinikanth had starred with him in the movie Sivaji and he was heartbroken by the death of the iconic actor, social worker, and his close friend. Rajinikanth expressed grief on his Twitter handle and wrote, "The demise of an iconic artist, social worker, and close friend of mine, Vivek, is heartbreaking. Every day I played with him in 'Sivaji' was an unforgettable day in my life. My deepest condolences to his family. May the soul of Vivek attain peace".

About Rajinikanth's latest award

In Rajinikanth's career spanning more than three decades, he has won numerous awards from several associations. Recently, Rajinikanth was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award by the Government of India on April 1, 2021. The Dadasaheb Phalke award is the highest award in Indian cinema which is presented annually at the National Film Awards. The other popular recipients of this award are Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Manoj Kumar, and many more.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

A look at Rajinikanth's movies

Megastar Rajinikanth marked his debut with K. Balachander's Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, after which he portrayed antagonistic characters in Tamil Films. In 1995, he essayed the role of a crime boss in Suresh Kirssna's Baashha which was a major commercial success in his career and earned him a 'God-Like' status in Tamil Nadu. In 2007, he appeared in a titular role in Sivaji which went on to become the third Indian film to enter the 100 crore club. He played the dual roles of a scientist and an andro-humanoid robot in the science fiction film Enthiran in 2010 and later reprised the roles in its sequel 2.0 in 2018. Both of them were Indian's most expensive productions at the time of their release and were among one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

