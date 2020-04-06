Rajiv Kanakala's Sister Srilakshmi Kanakala Passes Away After Battling Cancer

The massively popular Telugu TV actor, Srilakshmi Kanakala, recently passed away on April 6, 2020. Srilakshmi Kanakala had been suffering from cancer for a long time and she, unfortunately, succumbed to the disease in Hyderabad. Srilakshmi Kanakala was also the younger sister of Telugu star Rajiv Kanakala and the sister-in-law of TV anchor Suma Kanakala.

Rajiv Kankala's sister Srilakshmi Kanakala loses her battle against cancer

According to reports, Srilakshmi Kanakala passed away at around 2 pm on April 6, 2020. Srilakshmi Kanakala is survived by her spouse, Peddi Rama Rao, and her two daughters, Prerna and Ragaleena. At one point in her life, Srilakshmi Kanakala was one of the most renowned TV actors in the Telugu television industry.

Srilakshmi Kanakala featured in numerous hit TV shows such as Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Super Mom, Ruthu Geetham and others. She was groomed to be an actor by her parents Lakshmi Devi and Devadas Kanakala, who were both renowned TV actors themselves. She first made her acting debut as a child artist in Doordarshan's Rajasekhara Charitra.

Srilakshmi Kanakala was also the sister of beloved actor Rajiv Kanakala. Furthermore, she was also the sister-in-law of Suma Kanakala, who is still one of the most popular TV anchors in the Telugu industry. After her death, several of her friends and colleagues took to social media to shares their condolences. Actor Harshavardhan even shared a heartfelt video message on his official Facebook page. However, the actor later deleted his video for reasons unknown.

In his note, the actor also asked Srilakshmi Kanakala's fans to stay inside their homes during the lockdown. He told them that even if they were grieving for Srilakshmi, they had to do so indoors. Harshavardhan further added that he had already spoken to Srilakshmi Kanakala's family and that this was their request to her fans. Srilakshmi's mother passed away back in February of 2018, while her father, Devadas, breathed his last in August of 2019.

