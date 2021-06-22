Rajkumar Fans Criticise Error In Search Results Of 'Vikram Vedha' Cast; Read

Vikram Vedha had gained wide fame and success upon its release back in 2017. However, years after its release, fans have noticed an error related to the film involving Indian cinema veteran Rajkumar that has not gone down well with them. According to PTI, the movie has accidentally used the actor’s face as a part of its own star cast on the internet which is factually not true. Even though the error may have been unintentional, it has managed to create a dismay among fans of the late actor of the Kannada cinema.

Vikram Vedha search result receives criticism for having picture of Rajkumar in its cast list

A Google search of the Tamil movie yields the picture of Rajkumar in its cast list, even though the actor had no relation to the film whatsoever. His photo was used to credit the actor who played the role of ‘Half Boil’, who also happens to have the same name. Many fans of the veteran actor as well as a few personalities from Kannada films have sought a rectification of this error. Actor Rishabh Shetty is among the ones who protested, making a formal request to correct the mistake.

Actor P.D. Satish Chandra also made the appeal of the rectification of this mistake. While there has been no response from the side of the makers, a spokesperson of Google has made an official statement on this matter. He mentioned how searches can often yield the wrong results, quite different from the expected response. They added that such kinds of results are not a reflection of the opinions of Google itself, and that a “swift action” is always taken when such a situation arises. He made a formal apology for this error.

Vikram Vedha had starred R Madhavan in the lead role opposite Vijay Sethupathi, who has portrayed a gangster in this film. The movie is an action thriller film that follows the crimes induced by narcotics which ultimately leads to violence. Madhavan, on the other hand, had portrayed an honest police officer who takes on the world of crime by force against all odds.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'VIKRAM VEDHA'

