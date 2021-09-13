Rajnikanth Lauds Kangana Ranaut & Director Of 'Thalaivii' For Pulling Off A Great Film

Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii has been receiving several praises. Recently, the superstar, Rajnikanth also hopped onto the bandwagon and expressed his appreciation to the film’s director, A L Vijay. As per a media statement, Rajnikanth personally extended his wishes to the director.

Rajnikanth all praises for Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii

Rajnikanth recently watched the biographical drama at a personal screening and was all praise for Ranaut’s recent film outing. The South star appreciated the effort taken to make the film and congratulated the director, A L Vijay personally for pulling it off. The media statement mentioned that Rajnikanth hailed the director for his work and also acknowledged that it was probably a tough film to make, owing to the fact that it was based on the life of actor and politician, J Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran also known as MGR as well. He also told A L Vijay that the content was ‘beautifully handled’.

What is Thalaivii all about?

The film is a biographical drama that traces the life of J Jayalalithaa. The film focuses on her journey from when she made her acting debut to when she entered the world of politics. The film also stars Arvind Swami, who plays the role of M G Ramachandran.

The biographical drama was released on the big screen, however not all states have lifted COVID restrictions, for fans to head to theatres and enjoy the film. However, the film will make its debut on OTT platforms soon. The Hindi version of it will stream on Netflix, while Tamil and Telugu rights of Thalaivii have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

Veteran actor Simi Garewal also lauded the film and was in awe of Kangana Ranaut’s performance. She took to Twitter and penned down a note of appreciation for the Queen actor. Garewal wrote, “Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments...I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-Ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud have approved of Kangana's portrayal Thumbs up. As for @thearvindswamy, he is MGR's reincarnate!!”

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

(Image: PTI, Kangana Ranaut-Instagarm)