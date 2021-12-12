As superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 today, leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Ministers extended wishes to the Thalaiva. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to superstars from every film industry also greeted the iconic actor on his 71st birthday. Predominantly a Tamil industry superstar, Rajinikanth has also worked in the Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. The actor made his debut with K Balachander’s 'Apoorva Raagangal' which performed well at the box office and gave him the big break.

PM Modi prays for Rajnikanth to 'keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting'. The Prime Minister also hoped for Rajnikanth's healthy life.

Union leaders wish Rajnikanth on his birthday:

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari wrote 'Birthday greetings to the great Indian actor honored with ‘Dadasaheb Phalke’ and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ awards'

BJP National Secretary Arvind Menon extended 'warm birthday greetings to renowned film star “PadmaVibhushan”:

'My best Birthday greetings to one of the finest Indian actors', wrote Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh:

Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi prayed for the superstar's 'good health and long life.'

BJP National spokesperson wrote 'May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Ji bless him with long and healthy life' for Rajnikanth on Twitter.

Rajnikanth's 71st birthday:

At the age of 71, the actor is still one of the most active stars in the Indian film industry who is still working. In his course of the journey in acting, Thalaiva's had an impressive mark on his fans and attracted millions of them. The superstar was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Award ceremony in Delhi. As he approached the stage to accept the award, Rajnikanth was greeted with a standing ovation. He dedicated the honours to his mentor, late film director K Balachander, as well as technicians, fans, and Raj Bahadur, a "friend, driver, and transport colleague" who pushed him to pursue a career in film. On the microblogging site, Twitter, the veteran actor also sent a special message thanking political leaders, government officials, friends, and fans for their love and support. He had also met with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.