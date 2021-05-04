Rajnikanth's Annaatthe Update: Actor George Maryan Finishes Shooting His Part Of The Film

Veteran actor Rajnikanth is busy shooting as he will soon be featuring in the upcoming film, Annaatthe. Rajnikanth's Annaatthe marks the award-winning actor's 168th film project. The film, that was supposed to release on Pongal, 2021, faced a long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The movie reportedly resumed its shoot in December 2020. However, within a few days, the makers had to pause the filming again due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the set. In April, the shooting of the film resumed again as it also revealed its release date. One of the cast members, George Maryan also finished his part.

Annaatthe's latest update

Annaatthe recently resumed its shoot as per the production house Sun Pictures. The production house of the film took to their Twitter handle to share a photo of Rajnikanth with the director of the film Siva. The tweet read, "#Annaatthe from the shooting spot." The production house also tagged Rajnikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh along with Siva in the tweet.

Actor George Maryan also took to his Instagram on May 3, 2021, stating that he has completed his part of the shoot from Annaatthe. In the tweet, George Maryan wrote, "I finished my parts for the film. The film has come off very well so far. Thanks to Rajini Iya and Director Siva Sir. Please be safe". He also shared a photo with Rajnikanth.

Details about Annaatthe's release

The upcoming Tamil family drama Annaattha announced in February 2020. Due to a long-overdue of the shoot, the film is now set to release on the occasion of Diwali. Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter handle to share Annaatthe's release date. The tweet read, "#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!".

Annaatthe's cast

Annaatthe, like Rajnikanth's movies, is a family drama that cast Rajnikanth, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish, Soori, George Maryam, Thavasi, Shivaji Guruvayoor, and Kabali Vishwanath. Before the film's title was revealed, it was being addressed as Thalaiver 168 as it marked the 168th film of Rajnikanth's career. Kalanithi Maran is producing the film.

