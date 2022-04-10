Rakhi Sawant Invites Ram Charan To Dance On 'Naatu Naatu,' Latter Humbly Declines; Watch

Telugu sensations Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently basking in the monumental success of their latest actioner RRR, which is performing exceptional business at the ticket windows. Recently, the movie registered yet another milestone to its name by crossing the Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide and to celebrate the achievement, the makers of the film hosted a grand success bash in the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai. The party was graced by several prominent faces from the Bollywood industry including director Ayan Mukerji and actor Aamir Khan.

Ram Charan humbly declines Rakhi Sawant's request to dance for Naatu Naatu

Popular TV actor Rakhi Sawant was also in attendance at RRR's success bash which took place on Wednesday, April 6. Now, just days after the event, a video of the Manmohini actor has now gone viral on the internet. The clip features Rakhi Sawant approaching Ram Charan to extend congratulations on the success of his recently released film. While doing so, Rakhi mentions that she's constantly been dancing to the tunes of RRR's hit track Naatu Naatu.

A happy Ram Charan smiles as he said thank you to the TV star. Further, Rakhi invited Ram Charan to dance along with her to the popular track, however, the South star joined his hands and humbly declined her request before continuing his conversation with the attendees. Rakhi then moved toward Ayan Mukerji, who smilingly greeted her and waved at the camera as he joined Ram Charan. Take a look at the viral video below:

With the action-packed performance of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR hit the theatres on March 25, 2022, in multiple languages. Right from the first week, the film has received a thunderous response at the box office. Currently, the movie has emerged to become the fifth highest-grossing movie at the ticket windows defeating Aamir Khan starrer PK's global box office collection.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period actioner revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue a fellow member from the Britishers, Ram, meanwhile, is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn into each other's arch-rivals until they learn each other's hidden motives.

Image: Instagram/@rakhisawant2511