Raksha Bandhan: Seerat Kapoor Shares An Important Life Lesson She Learnt From Her Brother

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Seerat Kapoor spoke to Republic World about what she has learnt from her brother. The actor also took to Instagram earlier, to share some adorable pictures of herself with her brother. She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the 2014 film Run Raja Run.

Seerat Kapoor on what she learnt from her brother

Speaking to Republic World, the actor mentioned that although she and her brother are different, they are alike in many ways. Struggling to pick just one thing she learnt from him, she said, “We are as alike as we are different from each other and so there have been too many experiences.” She further added, “However, if I had to mention one; he has taught me the importance of respecting my own boundaries, self-love, and preservation.” She also spoke about her brother’s concern and love for her as he frequently asks “How are you? All okay?” Is something he asks me every single day.”

Earlier this year, Kapoor shared some heartwarming posts with her brother. In one of them she can be seen embracing him with a smile on her face, while he ‘whispered his blessings’ into her ear. She wrote, ‘He whispered his blessings into my right ear and so I held onto him a little longer.’ She also wrote what her favourite moment of Raksha Bandhan is. She continued in her caption, ‘I didnt realise my favourite moment of #happyrakshabandhan was being captured! 🤗🥰’

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will step into Bollywood with her debut film, Maarrich. She will take on a role in the film alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor. The film will be produced under the banner of Tusshar Entertainment House. After her Tollywood debut with Run Raja Run, which has now completed seven years, Seerat Kapoor has starred in a bunch of masterpieces. She took on roles in films including Okka Kshanam, Krishna and his Leela and Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma.

