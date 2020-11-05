Rakshit Shetty Confirms The Sequel To His 2016 Hit Film Kirik Party In A Live Session

Popular Kannada film Kirik Party released in the year 2016 and ever since then, fans have been waiting eagerly for the sequel of the film. Kirik Party casts Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film was the first production of Rakshit Shetty and his production house, Paramvah Studios. Recently, while promoting his film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja on Instagram, which released on Amazon Prime Video, Rakshit confirmed the second installment of the film, Kirik Party.

Kirik Party sequel

The film Kirik Party gained a lot of popularity when it released in the year 2016. The film was Rakshit Shetty's first venture as a producer and was directed by Rishab Shetty. Rakshit Shetty's recent Instagram live session revealed that he would finish his shooting for 777 Charlie in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir and then move on to Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. Following the completion of these two films, he has three films to start, which are the Kirik Party sequel, Punyakoti and Richie. He said that his heart is set on Punyakoti but his team feels that he should get going with the Kirik Party sequel first. The commencement of the shoot depends on the script completion of the film, the actor revealed in the live session. The announcement of the Kirik Party sequel has all his fans excited for the film as the first film of the franchise was a super hit.

Rakshit Shetty's movies and upcoming web series

The actor has worked in a number of films like Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Ricky, Vaastu Prakaara, Richie, among many others. The actor, who is currently doing a lot of mainstream movies, is moving towards OTT as well. His production house, Paramvah Studios, is going to release a web series on a streaming platform soon, titled Ekam. Rakshit Shetty has already signed Sumanth Bhat as one of the directors for his eight-episode series, the official announcement of which will be made soon. Sumanth was also one of the writers for The Seven Odds. Ekam will be set in the Karavalli belt of Karnataka.

Image Credits: rakshitshetty Instagram Account

